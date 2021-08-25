Peoria Police arrest man in relation to November shooting

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November.

Peoria Police initially responded to the incident that took place near West Corrington Avenue and Ellis Street at 7:06 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2020. Police located a woman in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified an adult male suspect and took him into custody Wednesday. The man was arrested for first-degree murder.

The suspect was a juvenile at the time of the shooting. Police said no other information will be released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.