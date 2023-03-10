PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were conducting surveillance on 22-year-old Diondre King, who was wanted on a Peoria County warrant.

Officers approached King near Western and Lincoln Avenues and took him into custody without incident.

King was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, no FOID and a Peoria County Warrant.

King has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.