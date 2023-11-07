PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for multiple alleged gun charges near Sheridan Road and McClure Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers were informed of several men gathering in front of a business. Officers were told one of the men may have a gun.

When officers approached the men, 24-year-old Javon Wilson allegedly fled on foot. He was apprehended after a brief chase.

Officers allegedly found a gun magazine on his person, and a loaded handgun along the path he fled police on.

Wilson was arrested for alleged possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and resisting police.

He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.