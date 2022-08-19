PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers arrested a man on multiple gun-related charges Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop near Lincoln and Sumner Avenues at approximately 12:20 a.m. for an Illinois vehicle code violation.

While talking to the driver, 27-year-old Tyrin O. Farmer, officers observed an open bottle of alcohol in the back seat. While searching the vehicle, officers located a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat.

Farmer was detained and arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.