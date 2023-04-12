PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigation Division on Tuesday located and arrested a man who was wanted in connection with an earlier armed robbery.

According to a Peoria police news release, 30-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges was booked into the Peoria County Jail on three counts of armed robbery and one count of resisting police.

The armed robbery counts stem from incidents that occurred within the first two weeks of 2023, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

Police stated that they located Hardges at about 1 p.m. Tuesday outside a residence near Westmoreland Avenue and Starr Street. He ran back inside the house and then out the back door.

After a brief chase, he was taken into custody.

Hardges has been transported to the Peoria County Jail where he awaits formal charging by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office.

Roth stated that Desmond Turner was previously arrested in relation to the same armed robbery incidents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.