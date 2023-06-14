PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have arrested a man for allegedly having a “ghost gun,” the department announced on Wednesday.

Ghost guns are weapons that are sold in kits and later put together. The weapons often don’t have serial numbers and thus, can’t be traced. Such weapons are illegal in Illinois.

Officers were called the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive in the Lexington Hills apartment complex on a report of a man armed with a gun. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Jaylen J. Williams.

When they search him, they allegedly found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. He was arrested without incident, according to a news release from the Peoria Police Department.

He was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, having a defaced firearm, possession of a handgun by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.