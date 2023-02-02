PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After multiple bomb threats to a downtown Peoria hotel, Peoria Police found the suspect and put him in jail.

30-year-old Val Burks was found by the Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. He was interviewed at the Peoria Police Department Headquarters, then arrested and charged with 3 counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.

This stems from last Saturday, January 28th, where police said a man called the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel around 1:30 in the morning. Staff and guests were evacuated from the building. Once the search teams found no threats, they were brought back in.

There was another bomb threat on January 19th to the hotel where a man called the hotel claiming a bomb was in the building.

Burks is now in custody in the Peoria County Jail. He was also named the suspect in two related incidents, according to police.