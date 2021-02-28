Peoria Police arrest suspect from November shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police say a man was arrested Saturday in connection to a November shooting.

It happened on Monday, November 23, 2020, on West Antoinette Street near South Western Avenue.

Police say detectives made contact with 31-year-old Kevin Carter on Saturday just after 4 a.m.

Police say Carter was then brought to the Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. He was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and No FOID.