PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released the identity of the suspect in the Sheridan Road shooting which occurred in September.

Amorta I. Nelson, 25, was taken to the department for interview purposes and was then arrested for first-degree murder and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Nelson was identified by detectives during the investigation.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing according to the Peoria police.

Nelson allegedly shot 33-year-old Antonio Hardy on Sept. 18 in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road. Hardy was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after being transported.

Hardy’s death was Peoria’s 19th homicide of the year.