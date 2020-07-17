Peoria police arrest suspect involved in June homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man Friday who they say killed a man with a point-blank gunshot to the face on Monday, June 29.

Officers in the Peoria Police Target Offender Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force discovered that 26-year-old Dujuane P. Nelson was in the area of the Taft Homes. At approximately 3:04 p.m., Nelson was taken into custody without incident in the 700 block of NE Adams.

Police took Nelson to the Peoria Police Department, where the Criminal Investigations Division interviewed him. Nelson was subsequently arrested for first-degree murder.

Police said Nelson shot 43-year-old Andre Leathers Sr. of Peoria. Officers found Leathers in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of N. Saratoga St.

An autopsy confirmed Leathers had suffered a close-range single gunshot wound to the face and likely died instantly.

On June 30, the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Nelson for first-degree murder with a $1,500,000 bond.

Nelson is currently at Peoria County Jail.

