Peoria Police arrest suspect involved in officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have taken a suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting into custody Thursday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, Peoria Police observed 43-year-old Carlos D. Jones leaving a residence and getting into the passenger side of a pickup truck near Warren Street and Lincoln Avenue Thursday evening,

When Peoria Police attempted a traffic stop, Jones fled on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Jones allegedly shot at Peoria Police officers shortly after midnight on Monday while police were responding to a report of suspicious activity with an armed person near the area of E. McClure Ave. and N. Atlantic Ave.

Jones has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations at 309-693-5015, Tip411, or CrimeStoppers at 673-9000.