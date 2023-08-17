PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a 16-year-old in relation to a shooting that occurred on July 15.

According to a Peoria police press release, detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old as one of the persons on the scene shooting a firearm.

The teen went to the Peoria Police Department and turned himself in on Wednesday, where he was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm under 21.

On July 15, a shooting occurred near the 2400 block of North Gale Avenue at approximately 5:57 p.m. This shooting sent a 26-year-old man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old has been transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.