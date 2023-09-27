PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a teen on multiple alleged weapons offenses Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers located two juveniles who matched the description of two people involved in a stolen vehicle incident. When officers approached, one fled the scene.

During a foot chase, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly observed discarding of a handgun with an extended magazine. The teen was eventually caught. Later, the gun was found to be stolen.

The boy was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, possession of a stolen handgun, no FOID and resisting police. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second person approached by police at the scene was initially detained, but released later.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.