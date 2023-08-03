PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man and woman were arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Waukegan after Peoria police learned it was stolen from one of their license plate reader cameras.

According to a Peoria police news release, Joslyn A. Pitts, 36, of Washington was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen property and Kevin M. O’Keefe, 48, of Waukegan was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

At approximately 7:29 p.m. Wednesday, officers were able to locate the vehicle using the city’s License Plate Reader camera system. Upon locating the vehicle, officers conducted a stop where Pitts was the driver and O’Keefe was the passenger, according to police.

As officers searched the vehicle, they located stolen power tools inside, according to police.

Pitts and O’Keefe were detained and transported to Peoria County Jail. They are still being held as of Thursday afternoon.