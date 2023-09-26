PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced the arrest of two men on multiple alleged charges Monday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers initially identified a wanted suspect, 22-year-old Khylee J. Davis, near Main and Ellis streets at 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Davis entered a business, where officers were able to place him under arrest without incident. Officers allegedly located a loaded handgun on his person.

Officers also detained 20-year-old Ramaj J. Mathews who was with Davis at the time. Peoria police also allegedly found a loaded handgun on his person.

Davis was arrested for armed robbery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, theft, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and possession of a defaced firearm.

Mathews appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Tuesday, charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a felony that could send him to prison for up to three years. He was later released by a judge after a detention hearing.

Davis remained at the jail late Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.