PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two minors were arrested Friday after they stole a car and then crashed it into a pole, Peoria Police announced on Monday.

According to police’s spokesperson Semone Roth, the stolen car was found on Moss Avenue near North Union Street around 1p.m. When police tried to pull the car over, the car’s driver sped away, eventually driving straight into a pole on North North Street near Richmond Avenue.

The youths, a boy and a girl, immediately took off running but were eventually caught by police.

The boy, who was driving the car, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, resisting police and several traffic violations.

The girl was arrested for posesssion of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting police.

Both teens were taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.