PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested five individuals during a directed patrol Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers conducted 13 vehicle stops, issued two tickets, recovered three handguns, and impounded one vehicle.

Police reported two major incidents during the patrol:

20-year-old Sapien S. Moore was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and possession of a handgun under 21. Officers initially responded to the area near Western Avenue and Malone Street for an attempted armed robbery. Officers located Moore and another individual who matched the description of the subjects and detained them. Moore was found to be in possession of a handgun, and taken into custody. Moore has been transported to the Peoria County Jail. The second individual was released at the scene.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop near Prospect Road and Frye Avenue when one of the passengers in the vehicle, 29-year-old Jermaine H. Allison, fled. He was detained after a short pursuit. The other two occupants of the vehicle, 33-year-old Ramonta R. May and 23-year-old Angel K. Jones were also detained. Two loaded handguns were located in the vehicle. Allison was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and resisting arrest. Jones was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and May was arrested for a Peoria County warrant on file. Allison and May were transported to the Peoria County Jail. Jones was issued a notice to appear.

“Wednesday’s Directed Patrol occurred one day before a major U.S. holiday. This shows the commitment of the Peoria Police Department. Our dedicated officers are working around the clock to make sure community members are always safe,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria stated.

20 officers from the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division, Neighborhood Services Unit and Illinois State Police Air Ops participated in this patrol.