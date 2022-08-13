PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue.

After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive away, police followed the vehicle. After making contact with them, they were arrested without incident.

While searching the vehicle, officers located a firearm in a bag on the passenger side floor.

Early was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and for an aggravated discharge of a firearm incident that occurred on March 12 near Sheridan and McClure.

Rogers was arrested for four outstanding felony warrants out of Texas.

Both are currently being held in the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at (309) 673-9000.