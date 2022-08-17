PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to identify an armed robbery suspect Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, the suspect claimed to have a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a building near the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane Sunday.

The suspect is unknown at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.