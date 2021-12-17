Peoria Police asking for help to locate a missing person

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community for help to locate a 20-year-old who vanished.

Police say Andrew Bigham was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 16th in the 1600 block of W. Latham Lane in Peoria.

Bigham is described as a white male, 20-years-old, around 5’02” and 143 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with pajama bottoms.

If you have any information about Bigham’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.