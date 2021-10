PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man Thursday.

According to Peoria Police Lieutenant Sylvester, 61-year-old David E. Lear was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Oct. 13, near University Street and Merle Lane.

Lear is about 5’5″ and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.