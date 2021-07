PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman Saturday.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Sade A.L. Robinson was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Friday, near Antionette and Stanley Street.

Robinson is about 5’3” tall, approximately 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.