Peoria Police Assistant Chief retires

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Assistant Chief Michael Mushinsky has retired, effective Friday, June 10.

According to a news release, Mushinsky has been with Peoria Police since 1998, becoming Assistant Chief in March, 2018. He was appointed to that role temporarily before being given the job permanently several months later.

“I can’t put into words how much I have loved my career with the Peoria Police Department,” Mushinsky said in the news release. “It’s been my honor to serve with the best Police Officers in the country.”

Mushinsky has served in a number of divisions of the Peoria Police Department and was a part of the Special Response Team for 10 years. He also was commander of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team for seven years.

“Congratulations to Assistant Chief Michael Mushinsky on his retirement!” the release said.

Prior to his employment with Peoria Police, Mushinsky served as a police officer in Park City, Illinois.

