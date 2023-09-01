PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 11:15 p.m. Friday night, Peoria Police blocked off the intersection of Macarthur Highway and West Hurlburt Street after a 13-round ShotSpotter alert.

According to police, officers found a man with a gunshot wound on the scene. The victim’s injury is said to be non-life threatening. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

Illinois State Police and the County Sheriff also responded to the scene.

A WMBD crew on the scene observed crime scene tape from Fire Station 8 through Hurlbert Homes, as police searched for shell casings.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.