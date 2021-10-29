Peoria police brace the rain, handing out candy to hundreds of trick or treaters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is making sure no trick or treaters go without candy this Halloween.

The police held their free, 17th annual Cops and Candy event Friday night, Oct. 29, handing out around 40,000 pieces of candy.

Canceled last year, this year’s event allowed people to drive-through to get their candy, costumes still encouraged.

Police Chief Eric Echevarria said this event is another great opportunity to strengthen the police department’s relationship with the community.

“We really want to give back to the community when we can, where we can,” Chief Echevarria said. “We get to meet people in a positive light and just have some fun, and say ‘hi’ to the kids, say ‘hi’ to the family, and pass out some candy in a safe environment.”

Officers said the event is usually in-person, and they typically see about 2,000 cars come through.

The event lasted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.