Peoria Police Captain promoted to Assistant Police Chief

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department announced the promotion of Captain Bradley Dixon to Assistant Police Chief Monday.

Dixon’s new job will require him to oversee day-to-day operations in all the police divisions, and assisting Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria as needed.

According to a Peoria Police press release, Dixon started working as a Peoria Police officer in 2001. Dixon has held several positions including Patrol, Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, SRT (Special Response Team), and multiple violent crime task forces.

Recently, Dixon served as Captain of the Criminal investigation Division & Special Investigation Division.

“I am humbled and honored beyond words to be the Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Peoria. I look forward to working together with our community and the men and women of the Peoria Police Department to accomplish our common goals, including making Peoria a safe and enjoyable place to live for everyone,” Dixon said.

Chief Echevarria said he is excited to have Assistant Chief Dixon work by his side.

“As the Chief of Police, I am excited to have him by my side. In this key leadership position, we will work to reduce violent crime, foster community partnerships, improve traffic safety, and promote employee development. I am confident that he will help raise the bar and uphold the standards of excellence expected of the Peoria Police Department,” Echevarria said.

The position of Assistant Police Chief was formally held by Doug Theobald, who has retired.