Peoria police captain retires after nearly 30 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime member of the Peoria Police Department is retiring.

Police Capt. Todd Green is ending his 26-year career with the PPD effective Saturday. Police Chief Loren Marion made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Green joined the police department Oct. 4, 1993. He has served in numerous units including Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and Special Response Team as a negotiator.

In 2009, Green was promoted to the rank of sergeant assigned to patrol operations then served as the field training sergeant. In 2012, Green was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and served as the shift commander in patrol operations.

Additionally, he served as the professional standards lieutenant and worked in traffic/special operations. He was appointed to captain in 2016. Over the course of his career, Green received four Distinguished Service Awards.

