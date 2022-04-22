PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men sent Peoria Police Officers on a foot chase Thursday night, that ultimately ended in their arrest.

Just after 7 p.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle with three men inside it at the intersection of Griswold and Grinnell on the city’s south side.

Officers recognized one of the occupants as someone wanted by the department for prior incidents. However, the vehicle did not stop and sped away from the officers.

Peoria police called in members of the Illinois State Police Air Operations Team to follow the suspect’s vehicle and eventually saw the three get out and run on foot in the 2100 block of N. Bourland Avenue.

A short chase ensued, and one suspected discarded a loaded weapon and another broke out the basement window of a nearby residence and discarded the gun inside. Both firearms were later recovered.

The trio was eventually arrested and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Their charges are as follows:

Auston Wood, 28: Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting/obstructing a police officer

Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 28: Unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/obstructing police

Romon Douglas-Watkins, 22: Resisting/obstructing police

This story will be updated when all mugshots are available.