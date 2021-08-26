Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria answers questions at town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual town hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The focus of the town hall was allowing community members to ask Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria questions, and welcome him to the community.

“Peoria is offering an opportunity to really implement some things I’ve been able to do over my carer and learn over my carer,” Echevarria said.

Echevarria said his goals for the city include increasing community engagement, reducing crime, addressing traffic safety, and employee development.

“All of these goals have to work together, they can’t work independently,” Echevarria said.

This town hall was the last of a three-part town hall series that has taken place over the summer.

Anyone who would like to attend the next Police Community Relations meeting can contact Christina Kirby for the Zoom link.

The town halls are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.