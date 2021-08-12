Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria attends first Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

This was the first committee meeting held since Peoria’s new Police Chief Eric Echevarria was sworn in on July 30.

Echevarria said he would like to bring different groups around the city together to take action to change the city.

“We don’t have time with the issues that we have in Peoria to continue to jaw jack,” Echevarria said. “Everyone seems to be working in silos, and we all need to come together.”

Community members who have questions for Echevarria will be able to ask questions at the Advisory Committee’s next town hall via zoom at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Anyone who would like information on how to attend the next meeting or town hall can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.