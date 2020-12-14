Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion retiring in January

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, Peoria Police Department (PPD) Chief Loren Marion III said he is retiring from his role after 26 years of service.

In a press release, Marion said he will retire on Jan. 22, 2021. City Manager Patrick Urich promoted Marion to Police Chief on Nov. 14, 2018. During his years of service, Marion was named “Officer of the Year” in 2008 and received several letters of commendation, two distinguished service awards, and the American Legion Meritorious Service Award.

“I’d like to thank Police Chief Marion for his leadership of the Peoria Police Department and wish him well as he moves into the next chapter of his life,” Urich said. “He will be sorely missed. The Police Chief is a critical position for the City, and we look forward to seeking the best candidate to fill this role.”

“I feel the Department is moving in the right direction,” Marion said. “We are ahead of many agencies throughout the country in our policies/procedures, technology, and training.”

Marion, a third-generation police officer, started his career with PPD in 1994 working in a number of different departments, including Patrol, the Community Area Target Team, the Street Crimes Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Target Offender Unit.

Under Marion’s leadership, the Peoria Police Department made several accomplishments. They received the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) accreditation and completed the body camera project. PPD also worked to implement an Officer Wellness program, and increased the number of Community Policing efforts and Resident Officers in the area.

Marion was also a Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Urich said the city will look nationwide to fill the role. For the time being Assistant Chief Doug Theobald will fill in as Interim Chief.