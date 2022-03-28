PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the weekend, there were two large fights: one on Friday, and another on Saturday.

One incident at Landmark Recreation Center resulted in six arrests, but no injuries. The second, at Chuck E. Cheese, had one adult and one juvenile arrested, but again, no injuries.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria reacted to those incidents on Monday, March 28, and said situations like these are childish and immature.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about that in Peoria. We should be better than that. I think it’s been shown now, and it’s indicated that we’re not there yet. We need to be better,” said Echevarria.

He also said that some people come from out of Peoria to attend places like Landmark or Chuck E. Cheese and incidents like these make these businesses lose customers.