PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police conducted another Directed Patrol Detail on Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, approximately 44 vehicle stops were conducted, resulting in several citations and numerous warnings. Four arrests were made. One stolen vehicle was recovered. Six tickets were issued, one vehicle was impounded, and three abandoned vehicles were towed.

During the directed patrol, Three juveniles were arrested for motor vehicle theft and resisting police and were taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, officers with the Peoria Police Department

will begin this year’s ‘Walk and Talks’ in local neighborhoods. This will not stop or

slow down our Detailed Patrols. They will continue, and our dedicated officers will

also continue to arrest those who break the law. Chief Echevarria

This detail included members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID), Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU) and Crime Scene Unit (CSU).