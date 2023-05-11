PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police will begin distributing informational flyers as part of its Walk and Talk Campaign.

According to a Peoria police press release, the event will occur on May 18. Police will visit eight local neighborhoods to disperse information about resources available to residents of Peoria including family shelters, local food pantries, and mental health services.

“This is the third year for Walk and Talks in the city of Peoria. I can honestly say that the campaign has been very successful. Our officers have been welcomed in every neighborhood they visit during this campaign,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. “Our goal is to continue to build trust and engage with community members with one-on-one conversations about issues that concern them the most.”

Flyers will also contain contacts and phone numbers for help with legal assistance, harm reduction, trauma recovery, gun violence services, and information regarding employment opportunities.

The event will take place every Thursday beginning May 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will conclude for the year on July 6, 2023.