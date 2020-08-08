Peoria police confirm two overnight shootings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday afternoon, Peoria Police Department officials reported two overnight shootings that took place on Friday, Aug. 7.

Officials said around 11:21 p.m., they received a call from a local hospital about a man who was dropped off with a gunshot graze wound on his head. Officials said the victim told them the incident took place in the Taft Homes area.

No suspect information has been released and the incident remains under investigation.

Officials said officers responded to the call of the other shooting around 1:57 a.m. at the 1200 block of W. Millman regarding a male victim of a shooting incident.

Officials told WMBD the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

An update from officials confirmed the victim is in stable condition and is recovering. The incident remains under investigation.

