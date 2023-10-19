PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police from the Neighborhood Services Unit are interacting with seniors in a tasty way at Southside Manor.

‘Operation Serving our Seniors’ treated more than 80 seniors to a fried chicken meal with all the fixings, including peach cobbler and candied yams.

“We just wanted to come out and do something positive for the senior citizens, and them know they are not forgotten. We focus a lot on our youth, so we just wanted to do something that highlights our senior citizens, who are and were the pillars of our community,” said Officer Marques Smith.

Smith said they hope to host more events for seniors in the future.