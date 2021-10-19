Peoria police continue campaign to build relationships with residents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers take to the streets for the sixth “Walk and Talk” event, continuing their mission to build relationships with residents.

The Peoria Police Department started the initiative in late September and aims at creating stronger a connection between authorities and the community. Twice a week officers go door to door and give out resource information, like community center locations, how to access housing services, and how to help fight crime.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Peoria Police Department started their “Walk and Talk” event at Peace Community Church at the intersection of Hayes Street and Easton Street.

Police Captain, Scott Cook, said they want people to know the police are here for them, making an impact, one residence at a time.

“I think it’s gone very well,” Cook said. “It’s sometimes eye-opening for our citizens and eye-opening for us to be able to have a conversation where we might not be necessarily perceived as the bad guy–that we are actually in a position to help and offer some resources.”

The “Walk and Talk” events are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Peoria and will continue through November. A full list of locations is here: