Peoria Police, Crime Stoppers still looking for ‘most wanted’ attempted murder suspect

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department is still looking for “most wanted” attempted murder suspect Tyshan J. Gayton.

Wednesday, the PPD shared a Crime Stoppers flyer reminding the community Gayton is still missing. He has felony warrants out for his arrest on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The U.S. Marshals are looking for 23-year-old Tyshan Gayton regarding a shooting incident earlier this month. The case is being led by the Marshals, with assistance from the Peoria Police Department and local law enforcement. When U.S. Marshals attempted to serve Gayton a warrant on Nov. 7, shots were exchanged between parties, but nobody was injured.

Gayton is considered armed and dangerous. There is a cash reward of $1,000 if he is found and arrested.