PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is partnering with Mike Miller Hyundai of Peoria to give free anti-theft upgrades to help lower the number of local Hyundai thefts.

The Hyundai Anti-Theft Upgrade Event will take place from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20 at the dealership located at 8000 West Harker Drive.

During that time, those with certain Hyundai vehicles can stop by with no appointment between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The free upgrades apply to the following Hyundai vehicles:

2018-2022 Accent

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2022 Elantra

2019 Santa Fe XL

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2011-2019 Sonata

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2011-2022 Tucson

2018-2022 Kona

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Palisade

2020-2021 Venue

2013-2022 Santa Fe

The installation, which will take about 20-30 minutes, will be completed by specially trained mobile service technicians at Mike Miller Hyundai.

The police department said 1,594 Hyundai owners in Peoria have yet to take advantage of the free upgrade.

The police also said the initiative is aiming to enhance the safety of the community members, protecting them from thefts.