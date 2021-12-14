Peoria Police Department creates youth advisory committee

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department is collaborating with local youth to share ideas and help make the city safer.

Chief Eric Echevarria said he has formed a youth advisory committee that consists of five or six students from each of District 150’s high schools, as well as Quest Academy.

Each of the students was selected by their school.

Echevarria said he wants students to express their likes and dislikes about what’s happening in Peoria and how they would like to move forward.

“They’re going to have a different perspective than we do as adults, they view trauma differently than we do, we have life experiences that they don’t, and we need to help them. We need to figure out how we move forward, and we need to listen to their voices,” Echevarria said.

The youth advisory committee will have its first meeting in January.