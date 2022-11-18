PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.

The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons were surrendered.

“There were some family members who turned in some weapons and said that their father had it, their father passed away, they were in the house, they didn’t know how to handle them,” said Pastor Martin Johnson, lead chaplain for Peoria Police Department.

The goal is to make sure guns aren’t stolen and used for the wrong reasons.

“Hopefully we take it out of the hands of somebody who will use it to commit a senseless act of violence,” Johnson said.

On Saturday, at four locations, community members can trade in their guns with no questions asked. In return, they will receive gift cards with a value of up to $500 per functioning firearm.

One of the locations is Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria.

“We always want to be a part of the community in any way that we can, and one of the most important things is the safety of the community,” said Harreld Webster, pastor at Higher Dimensions Church.

Webster said historically churches are the center of the community and participation in the buyback is a step towards keeping that tradition intact.

“This is just one of those areas where we could help, at least in a small way, help the community feel a little safer, as we transition back to how things should be. How the church becomes the ultimate community resource,” Webster said.

The buyback tomorrow will last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Locations:

411 W. Lake Ave. (First Baptist Church)

710 W. Percy Baker Jr. Ave. (Carver Center)

2610 W. Nebraska Ave. (Higher Dimensions Church)

1917 N. Wisconsin Ave. (King & I Restaurant)