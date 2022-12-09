PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is giving the community another chance to get rid of unwanted weapons.

The department is preparing to hold its third gun buyback this year. The buyback will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 A.M. – 1 P.M.

Buyback locations are First Baptist Church and Higher Dimensions Church, both in Peoria.

The event will allow community members to anonymously trade functional guns for gift cards up to $500 dollars per weapon. The funding is provided by a private donor.

During the last buyback, 92 weapons were brought-in and police hope to see similar success.

“People are tired of violence, they don’t want any of these guns to be used to hurt another citizen, hurt a police officer, or just like we had last week where a toddler got ahold of one of these guns and shot themselves,” said Lt. James Chiola, with the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division.

The weapons will be checked to make sure they weren’t used in a crime and then destroyed.