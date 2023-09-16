PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department held its first-ever car show Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds showed off their cars in the parking lot of the Peoria Police Department headquarters on Adams Street.

On display were muscle cars, vintage cars, police vehicles, and even a race car.

Officer Morris Franklin brought his car to the event. He spends his time off working on his car. He said having events like these helps law enforcement build bonds with the community.

“We have the same love that everybody else has in the community and that’s cars. A lot of people in the community are into cars and that’s one of the reasons our chief wanted to throw the event is to show people that the Peoria police department here in the city of Peoria have a lot in common with everybody in the community,” said Franklin.

He said they hope to make it an annual event potentially expanding to the Peoria riverfront.