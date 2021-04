PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Antwan T. Freeman, 39, has been described as a 5’10” Black male with brown eyes, a beard, is bald, and weighs 180 pounds.

Freeman was last seen wearing a red shirt and black hat in the area near the 2600 Block of West Lavalle Court in Peoria on April 10.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Freeman is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.