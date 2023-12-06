PEORIA, Ill. (WMB)- Porch theft increases during the holiday season. According to a study in 2020, package deliveries increase by 81% during the holidays, meaning an increase in theft.

Patrol Captain, Michael Boland, said that having a security camera, requiring signing for a package, and being friendly with neighbors will help deter porch theft. “Develop a neighborhood coalition. So they can look out for each other and recognize people that don’t belong in the neighborhood.”

Boland said when reporting to the police, the best way to help locate the suspect is to provide any video footage, and try to get the make, model, and color of a car, as well as the license plate number, if possible.

Reimbursement of the product lost will likely have to go through the vendor, where the product was purchased. “I am aware that some vendors, some companies, will reimburse them either with credit or replace the item that was stolen, with little or no hassle. As long as they have documentation that the actual theft occurred.” Boland said.

The biggest recommendation for keeping packages safe on your porch is buying a safety lock box.