PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–This Saturday, Nov. 18, Peoria Police Dept. (PPD) will buy your unwanted guns. Peoria is offering up to $500 per functioning firearm.

This will include controversial weapons known as “ghost guns”, a firearm that uses untraceable parts made at home from a 3-D printer.

To encourage high turn-out, Peoria Police are emphasizing that there will be no questions asked or I.D. required to turn in any firearm.

The PPD will be at 4 separate locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Locations can be found on their Facebook.