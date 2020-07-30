Peoria Police Detectives asking for help in identifying those involved in Riverfront shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Detectives are seeking help from the public in identifying people involved in a shooting that took place on the Peoria Riverfront Sunday, July 19 at approximately 4:41 am in the area of Water and Hamilton St.

Detectives said the individuals are persons of interest or may have information regarding the shooting incident that took place. In addition to seeking the identity of the individuals in the attached photos, detectives say there are a significant number of witnesses that they are looking to contact about the shooting.

Detectives are particularly interested in the identity of the male walking backward as shown in the video.

Those with information can contact Lt. Dixon of the Criminal Investigations Division at (309)-494-8371 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at (309)-673-9000.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected