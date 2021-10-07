Peoria Police determine street racing contributing factor of SUV-bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Traffic Unit has determined that street racing was a contributing factor to a school bus-SUV crash that occurred near Jefferson Street and Bryan Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria Police Press release, officers located evidence that a red Camaro was witnessed racing the SUV involved in the crash.

The driver of the Camaro was identified as 21-year-old Maurice L. Young. Young was arrested for Speeding 35+ over the limit, street racing, having no driver’s license, a Peoria County warrant, and a Tazewell county warrant.

The SUV’s driver was a Juvenile and was cited for disregarding a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed, driving under the influence of drugs, no seatbelt, no driver’s license, reckless driving, street racing, speeding 35+ over the posted speed limit and illegal transportation of cannabis.

The Peoria County States Attorney’s office is currently reviewing this case for formal charges.