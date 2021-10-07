Peoria Police determine street racing contributing factor of SUV-bus crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Traffic Unit has determined that street racing was a contributing factor to a school bus-SUV crash that occurred near Jefferson Street and Bryan Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria Police Press release, officers located evidence that a red Camaro was witnessed racing the SUV involved in the crash.

The driver of the Camaro was identified as 21-year-old Maurice L. Young. Young was arrested for Speeding 35+ over the limit, street racing, having no driver’s license, a Peoria County warrant, and a Tazewell county warrant.

The SUV’s driver was a Juvenile and was cited for disregarding a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed, driving under the influence of drugs, no seatbelt, no driver’s license, reckless driving, street racing, speeding 35+ over the posted speed limit and illegal transportation of cannabis.

The Peoria County States Attorney’s office is currently reviewing this case for formal charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News