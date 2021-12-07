Peoria Police encouraging caution after standoff near Sheridan and Russell

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are encouraging people to avoid the area near Sheridan Road and Russell Street Tuesday.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed the incident is a standoff. She said the standoff involves two males in a disagreement, and they are possibly armed inside a house.

Officers are trying to get the men to come out of the house. They have also closed the 1100 block of Sheridan Road.

Social enforcement officers are currently at the scene of the standoff.

According to a post on the Peoria Police’s Facebook page, everyone is encouraged to avoid the area due to the standoff.

WMBD has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.