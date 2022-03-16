PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Explorers held an open house on Wednesday, March 16, to get local teens interested in the police academy.

Kids aged 14-20 can get a head start on their careers and see if being an officer is the path they want to take.

According to Peoria Patrol Sergeant Eric Esser, police departments nationally have been struggling with recruitment, so holding events like this one is a way to get more people to join the force.

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Peoria Police Explorers is now back on track.

“This is a primary way to get diversity into the police force from our community,” said Esser.

Teenagers can learn police tactics and see what it’s really like to be a law enforcer.

Erin Smith, executive director for W.D. Boyce Council, said, “They get to work with the officers at the Peoria Police Department and do training exercises with them, learn about the different laws, all kinds of things, to see if that’s a career that they would be interested in.”

They are also taught basic defense tactics, use-of-force scenarios, and participate in simulations.

With low numbers in the police force, the Peoria Police Department hopes this recruits more people to get involved with police work.

“We are down a lot of officers, and I think that’s nationwide we’ve been down, so programs like this will help hopefully get those numbers up,” said Esser.

About 20 kids stopped by the event, giving Sergeant Esser hope for the future. “It’s very exciting because law enforcement has come under some hard times lately, and it’s exciting to see people are still interested in it.”

He said by the time the classes finish, these teenagers already know what to expect as an officer. Esser said, “They know exactly what they’re getting into, they’re prepared for it, and they’re already trained somewhat.”

He said about three out of every ten kids who get involved with the program end up in the police force.

The classes take place year-round, every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.